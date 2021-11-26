Frank on home kit, form and improving

Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Sunday’s home fixture against Everton.

Here is what the Brentford manager had to say:

The club’s decision to use the same home kit next season is “fantastic news”. Frank added: “Our fans have been fantastic during the pandemic, we try to give something back”;

Frank says his players get confidence from three areas – training well, playing well and results – and while they are winless in five league games, they remain confident as training and performance levels are good;

Despite Brentford only having one home league win this season, Frank said he believes improved results at the Brentford Community Stadium are “just around the corner”, adding: “I’d 100% like our home form to be a fortress and an unbelievably difficult place to play. That’s the aim. I think our fans have shown when they are really on it they can make a hostile environment”;

Frank said, as a manager, he hopes to improve more tactically but he believes the two areas that are most difficult to do so are man management and overall leadership;

He said his team can overcome any lack of Premier League experience through their effort, adding that he is “very precise” when speaking with possible new signings. “I expect them to run a lot. We train hard. A lot of our sessions, we play with higher match intensity than matches. We don’t have the same quality as a lot of other teams so we need to be bang up there. You can always learn to run, it’s just a mindset," he said.

