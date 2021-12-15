Brighton 0-1 Wolves: Potter reaction

Brighton manager Graham Potter, talking to BT Sport, said: "We were not at our best. We huffed and puffed and in the first half we were slightly the better team, then they scored a disappointing goal from our perspective.

"In the second half they [Wolves] had opportunities. It has been a difficult week and we weren't good enough to get the three points. There's no excuses, I believe in the guys on the pitch and it has been a difficult week for lots of teams.

"We need to recover quickly and we have to play at 12:30 on Saturday. The Premier League is always challenging and it brings a certain challenge because of what's going on outside of football and you have to do your best and adapt."