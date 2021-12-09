'It looked like 11 individuals not one team'

Former Premier League left-back Scott Minto says Manchester United's senior players were too quiet in Wednesday's draw with Young Boys.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, he said: "There was nothing on this game and that showed with the 11 changes.

"It did look like 11 individuals not one team. That was the problem. The biggest thing is yes, you can say that youngers got minutes on the pitch, which is a great experience for them. Mason Greenwood scored a very good goal and showed glimpses of the player that he can be. I personally would have preferred him to stay up front the whole game and show Rangnick what he can do.

"The senior pros for me weren’t good enough. Van de Beek in that holding midfield role – I’m not having him in that position. There is no defensive ability there. Lingard - too quiet. Mata – too quiet. Matic wasn’t good a centre-back.

"These are the senior pros where you talk about youngers coming in, they need to be really talking these youngsters through the game. It was almost as if there were 11 youngsters out there."

