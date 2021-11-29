Leicester 4-2 Watford: The pick of the stats

Leicester registered only their third win in their past 10 Premier League matches (drawn three, lost four) – despite this, the Foxes shipped two goals for a fifth consecutive home Premier League game, the first time they’ve done that since a five-game run between April and August 2001.

Watford have conceded in each of their past 23 Premier League matches, shipping 45 goals in the process, the longest current run of any Premier League side without a clean sheet.