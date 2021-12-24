West Ham v Southampton: What does the form show?

West Ham are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games against Southampton (won six, drawn two) since a 3-2 away loss in August 2017.

After drawing their first-ever Premier League away game against West Ham in May 1994 (3-3), none of Southampton’s past 18 visits to the Hammers in the competition has finished level. Saints have won just four of these 18 games (lost 14), losing the past four in a row while conceding exactly three goals each time.