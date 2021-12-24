Fixture changes for Liverpool

Liverpool's Premier League match against Brentford has been moved from Saturday, 15 January to Sunday, 16 January.

The match has been moved to give Jurgen Klopp's side more time after their Carabao Cup semi-final, second leg against Arsenal on Thursday, 13 January.

In addition to this, the Reds' Premier League match against Mikel Arteta's side on Saturday, 26 February has also been postponed, because one of the two clubs will be in the Carabao Cup final, scheduled for Sunday, 27 February.