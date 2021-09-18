Wolves 0-2 Brentford: Lage reaction

Wolves manager Bruno Lage told BT Sport: "The result is not good for us. Today we have been unlucky."

On Ivan Toney's opening goal: "It was a penalty for them so we gave the chance for Brentford to start winning the game. They did nothing until that moment. We had a good reaction but in the same way we lost control of the game.

"When you look back we were punished for this result but the way we play and create chances we need to score goals and cannot offer goals to the opponent like that."