Manchester City host Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Pep Guardiola's side closed in on the 2020-21 Premier League title after two goals in the space of 83 seconds saw off a stubborn Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in May.

Sergio Aguero thumped City ahead with a clinical finish and Ferran Torres drilled in a low shot to leave them 13 points clear of a Manchester United side with 15 points still to play for.

Roy Hodgson's Palace had chances in the first half - but the result was never in doubt once the visitors grabbed their quick-fire goals just before the hour mark.