BBC Sport

Hasenhuttl on Adams, Leeds & Newcastle takeover

Published

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match against Leeds United at St Mary's.

Here are the key lines from the Southampton manager:

  • On team news, Hasenhuttl confirmed Jack Stephens remains unavailable and striker Che Adams will not be ready to face Leeds after returning from international duty with a muscle injury;

  • The Saints boss says a lot of things are "working well" despite his side still waiting for a first Premier League victory of the season. However, he added: "We cannot deny our goalscoring is not at the level it needs to be to get wins";

  • Looking ahead to Saturday's match against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds, Hasenhuttl expects a game that "will be nice to watch [for the neutral] with a lot of mistakes in the game because of the pressure each side puts on the other". He added: "You will not see a five-star dinner";

  • Asked about Newcastle United's takeover, he said: "In general, investment is a good thing. From which side it comes, it is not for me to say if it's right or not."