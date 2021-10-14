Hasenhuttl on Adams, Leeds & Newcastle takeover
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match against Leeds United at St Mary's.
Here are the key lines from the Southampton manager:
On team news, Hasenhuttl confirmed Jack Stephens remains unavailable and striker Che Adams will not be ready to face Leeds after returning from international duty with a muscle injury;
The Saints boss says a lot of things are "working well" despite his side still waiting for a first Premier League victory of the season. However, he added: "We cannot deny our goalscoring is not at the level it needs to be to get wins";
Looking ahead to Saturday's match against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds, Hasenhuttl expects a game that "will be nice to watch [for the neutral] with a lot of mistakes in the game because of the pressure each side puts on the other". He added: "You will not see a five-star dinner";
Asked about Newcastle United's takeover, he said: "In general, investment is a good thing. From which side it comes, it is not for me to say if it's right or not."