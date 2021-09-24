Burnley 0-1 Arsenal: Fantasy football top performers

Arsenal sealed their second win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor in the fifth round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

The bonus points went to Arsenal players:

Martin Odegaard (3)

Aaron Ramsdale (2)

Gabriel & Ben White (1)

So which Burnley and Arsenal players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek six?

Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out

And listen to the Fantasy 606 podcast on BBC Sounds