Kalvin Phillips: At England's core one year on

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

An "outlier" who took an alternative route into international football was how one national paper described Kalvin Phillips after the midfielder made his England debut exactly a year ago in a goalless draw with Denmark in Copenhagen.

Twelve months on, and the 25-year-old is one of the mainstays of Gareth Southgate's midfield alongside West Ham's Declan Rice - the two having formed a burgeoning bromance.

Without an appearance in the England youth set-up, Phillips' senior cap was a surprise to many, but not for those who have followed his career since he introduced himself to Leeds United fans with a bone-crunching tackle as a teenager at Wolves in 2015.

Every head coach - bar Steve Evans - who has come through the doors at Elland Road has said how much they wanted to work with Phillips, but it is Marcelo Bielsa who has turned him into an international.

The Argentine has mined his attributes of aggression, vision, range of passing and positional sense to forge him into a superb defensive midfielder.

Phillips, like his Whites and now England team-mate Patrick Bamford, has continually dealt with criticism throughout his career, some of it outlandish.

He has answered the doubters with humility, a huge smile and in the best way possible - by letting his feet speak for themselves.