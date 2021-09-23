Arsenal v Tottenham: Head-to-head stats
Arsenal beat Spurs 2-1 in this same fixture in March – they haven't won consecutive league games against Tottenham since doing the double over their rivals in the 2013-14 campaign.
Tottenham have won just one of their last 28 away league games against Arsenal (11 draws, 16 lost), coming from behind to win 3-2 in November 2010.
Since consecutive 0-0 draws at Highbury in 1997-98 and 1998-99, the Gunners have scored at least once in each of their last 22 Premier League home games against Spurs.