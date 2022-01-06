Frank on injuries, squad rotation & Port Vale
- Published
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's trip to Port Vale in the FA Cup third round.
Here is what he had to say:
Kristoffer Ajer will start on Saturday and Bryan Mbeumo could feature.
Sergi Canos, Mathias Jensen, Charlie Goode and Mathias Jorgensen remain unavailable.
Five games in two weeks from Saturday will be "tough going forward".
On Saturday's game, Frank said "we truly respect Port Vale" and they are a good team doing well in League Two.
Frank says he won't rotate the squad too much and will put a strong team out and a strong squad to travel to "keep the momentum".
Frank says Brentford need to embrace how far they have come "which is more clear when you play cup tournaments" against lower opposition.
On being favourites on Saturday, Frank said his approach will be the same as any other game and Brentford will do things their way and attack the game.