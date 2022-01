Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Brighton have a bit of a score to settle with West Brom after having a goal wrongly disallowed in bizarre circumstances when they lost 1-0 to them in the Premier League last year.

The Baggies are unbeaten at home in the Championship this season but they have not been playing well for a few weeks now. The Seagulls are in much better form.

Find out how Lawro thinks the rest of the FA Cup third round ties will go