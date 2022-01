Sevilla still want to sign Manchester United forward Anthony Martial on loan despite having a bid rejected, but could move for another French striker - Lyon's Moussa Dembele, 25 - as an alternative. (Marca), external

Meanwhile, midfielder Paul Pogba has not told the club if he wants to stay beyond this season, when his contract expires. The 28-year-old is wanted by Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus. (90 min), external

