Moyes on the transfer window, Antonio & the FA Cup

Published

David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's FA Cup fourth-round match against Kidderminster Harriers.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • On the quiet January transfer window, Moyes said: "We wanted to add to the squad if we could do, but unfortunately we just couldn't quite get them over the line."

  • On trying to win the FA Cup, Moyes said: "We have to try to have good runs in the cup to try to get closer to finals and winning them hopefully."

  • Moyes said having a Premier League game in midweek will "come into consideration" when naming his FA Cup starting XI.

  • Michail Antonio's availability is "a terrible situation" as he only arrives back from international duty at 11:00 GMT on Friday.

  • On a potential FA Cup upset, Moyes said: "When non-league teams beat league sides, it's always a shock, so we have to make sure that's not the case here."

  • Moyes said that West Ham will respect Kidderminster, adding "all the draws this season have been hard, Kidderminster is in that category".