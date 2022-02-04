Moyes on the transfer window, Antonio & the FA Cup
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's FA Cup fourth-round match against Kidderminster Harriers.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On the quiet January transfer window, Moyes said: "We wanted to add to the squad if we could do, but unfortunately we just couldn't quite get them over the line."
On trying to win the FA Cup, Moyes said: "We have to try to have good runs in the cup to try to get closer to finals and winning them hopefully."
Moyes said having a Premier League game in midweek will "come into consideration" when naming his FA Cup starting XI.
Michail Antonio's availability is "a terrible situation" as he only arrives back from international duty at 11:00 GMT on Friday.
On a potential FA Cup upset, Moyes said: "When non-league teams beat league sides, it's always a shock, so we have to make sure that's not the case here."
Moyes said that West Ham will respect Kidderminster, adding "all the draws this season have been hard, Kidderminster is in that category".