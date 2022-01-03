Bees buzzing after fluttering above big spenders Villa

Michael Beardmore, BBC Sport

Brentford boss Thomas Frank perhaps summed it up best after the Bees' come-from-behind 2-1 win when he said it "should not be possible" for them to sit above Aston Villa in the Premier League table.

The £58m Villa paid out for the two men - Emi Buendia and Danny Ings - who gave them a perfect start at the Brentford Community Stadium is money the Bees can only dream of splashing out, even if the deals were admittedly financed by Jack Grealish's £100m departure to Manchester City.

Nonetheless, the point remains that the two clubs are operating in different financial stratospheres and the Brentford model is one that deserves applauding.

As fellow promoted sides Norwich and Watford languish amid a seemingly four-horse battle to avoid the three relegation spots, Brentford can genuinely set their sights on a top-half finish in their first ever Premier League campaign.

They did ride their luck at bit at times against Villa, who will rue not making the most of the large spells they enjoyed on top in both halves.

Even in defeat, the impact Steven Gerrard has made in such a short space of time was still evident and if the blossoming understanding between Buendia and Ings - should the latter stay fit - grows further, then Villa can surely eye a top-10 finish too.