Brentford v Wolves: Confirmed team news

Brentford manager Thomas Frank makes two changes to the Bees side that lost 3-1 to Manchester United on Wednesday.

Kristoffer Ajer and Rico Henry replace Mads Bech Sorensen and Mads Roerslev, who drop to the bench.

Brentford XI: Lossl, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Canos, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Fernandez, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Bidstrup, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens