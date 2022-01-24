Everton 0-1 Aston Villa: Pick of the stats

Everton have now failed to score in each of their past three Premier League games against Aston Villa (D1 L2), their longest such run since a five-game stretch between August 1998 and November 2000 (D2 L3).

The Toffees have recorded 19 points from their first 20 Premier League games this season, their lowest total at this stage since 1997-98 (17), a season they finished 17th – their joint-lowest ever Premier League finish.

Villa’s 1-0 win means they have beaten Everton home and away in a Premier League season for the first time since 2000-01 under John Gregory.

Lucas Digne became the first player to assist a Premier League goal at Goodison Park against Everton having previously played for them in the competition - since Nikica Jelavic for Hull in December 2014.