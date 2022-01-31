Lo Celso joins Villarreal on loan

It turns out today's Wordle is actually Celso!

Giovani lo Celso has joined Villarreal on loan until the end of the season.

The Argentina midfielder joined Spurs for £27.2m in 2020 and has scored eight goals in his 84 appearances.

He is the third player to leave Spurs so far today and joins Unai Emery's side, who are seventh in La Liga.

