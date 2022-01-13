Norwich 0-2 West Ham: The pick of the stats

West Ham have won each of their last three league matches, this after having only won one of their seven before Wednesday (drawn two, lost four).

Norwich have scored just eight goals in 20 Premier League games this season; in English top-flight history, only Leicester City in 1977-78 have scored as few in their opening 20 matches of a campaign.

Norwich have failed to score in each of their last six Premier League games, now their longest consecutive run of league matches without scoring since they joined the Football League in 1920.