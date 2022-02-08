Aston Villa v Leeds: What the form shows

Aston Villa have alternated between scoring once and scoring twice in their last seven home Premier League games and have only failed to score in one of their last 16 games at Villa Park - a goalless draw with Everton in May.

Leeds won their last away match against West Ham but they haven’t won consecutive away games since May when they beat Burnley and Southampton, while the Whites last won their first two away league games in a year back in 2005 in the Championship, beating Coventry and Stoke.

Since shipping eight goals in open play across their two defeats to Manchester City and Arsenal (four in each game), Leeds have only conceded once in open play in three Premier League games in 2022.