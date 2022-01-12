Your Leeds gossip round-up

We're nearing the midway point of the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Leeds transfer gossip to drop so far:

Barcelona forward Ferran Jutgla is reportedly being targeted by the Whites, with the La Liga side claiming Leeds are considering an £8m move for the Spanish 22-year-old. (El Nacional - in Spanish), external

Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez is also being linked with a move to Elland Road again. The 26-year-old was first put on Marcelo Bielsa's list of transfer targets in the summer and Nandez could become available for as little as 20m euros. (TuttoMercato - in Italian), external

One player looking to secure their future at Elland Road is Adam Forshaw. The midfielder is close to agreeing a new deal and his representatives are in "active discussions" with the club. (Athletic via Leeds Live), external

