Kevin de Bruyne is "the guy who turns up against the top teams" according to EA Sports presenter Nubaid Haroon after the Belgian's strike settled Saturday's top-of-the-table match with Chelsea.

De Bruyne curled home a sensational winner in the latter stages to settle a tight game and deal a hefty blow to their title rivals.

"He loves a big game," Haroon told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "You know if it's a day when you need someone to turn up, he will be the guy who does.

"He has an incredible record against Chelsea."

De Bruyne has scored five goals against his former club as well as five against Arsenal and former Leeds defender Alex Bruce says he is an incredible role model.

"The likes of Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford should all be looking at him," Bruce said. "He's the ultimate professional, keeps doing it season after season and his dedication gets him what he deserves."

