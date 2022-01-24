Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool: Pick of the stats

Liverpool have won each of their past 10 Premier League games against Crystal Palace, a run which started in August 2017. It equals their longest-ever winning run against a specific side in the competition - 10 vs Bolton between 2007-2011 and an ongoing run against Wolves which started in 2011.

Crystal Palace’s 10-game losing run against Liverpool in the Premier League is now their outright longest losing run against a specific opponent in their league history, surpassing a nine-game run against Spurs between 2015-2019.

Palace have lost consecutive home matches for the first time this season in the Premier League, while manager Patrick Vieira has lost consecutive home league matches for the first time since November 2020 – his final two home matches in Ligue 1 with Nice.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has now scored as many goals in his last two Premier League games (2) as he has managed in his previous 40 for Liverpool.