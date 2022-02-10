Simon Stone, BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Pep Guardiola has sprung so many selection surprises down the years and this time it was naming three central defenders and no orthodox right-back.

In fact, Manchester City's fluidity was so far removed from the old-school English tactics of the past, and some of their play felt like a throwback to 'Total Football' and the Netherlands' 1970s golden era under coach Rinus Michels.

Guardiola may say he "doesn't care" about being the best in the world but they were deserved winners here - so flexible in fact that they ended with £100m man Jack Grealish at centre-forward after coming off the bench.

Brentford limited City to a single shot in the first half hour, which was testament to their work rate. Had Rico Henry taken the clear chance to equalise he was presented with just before the break, the overall outcome might have been different.

But they have now lost six in a row in all competitions for the first time since 2006 and lack the class to compete against opposition like this.

As the defeats mount up and key home games against Crystal Palace and Newcastle loom before the end of the month, the Bees are certainly in need of a lift.