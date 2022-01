Everton are interested in Bayern Munich and Germany forward Thomas Muller, with the 32-year-old approaching the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga side. However, the Toffees face competition from Newcastle in their pursuit. (Sportbild - via Star), external

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is now the leading contender to become the new manager at Goodison Park. (Independent), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column