Inside No. 9 - Dan James

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

In the absence of injured striker Patrick Bamford, Leeds United winger Dan James has been used as the lone striker on several occasions by head coach Marcelo Bielsa. And the Wales international feels he is adapting to the role.

"I've enjoyed it but it's not a position I see myself playing long term," the 24-year-old told BBC Radio Leeds. "But with the injuries we have it's a position he sees that I can play.

"You can end in any position up there and you have to know what the striker is thinking, or what the winger is thinking.

"I think it's helped me a lot for when I play on the wing again as to how the number nine thinks and what position he wants to be in."

James, who has scored twice in 20 appearances for the Whites since joining from Manchester United for a reported £25m last summer, says he has been working on his finishing.

"We have certain drills - finishing, crossing, everything linked together. You can stay and do extra yourself as well, but we do so much in the session," he added.

"I think, for him [Bielsa], as long as you are pushing every day to be better at it, he'd never come at you for missing a chance. He's always encouraging you to take that risk.

"As long as you are making the right decision and are trying to do it, he'd never have a go at you for that."

