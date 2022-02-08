Patrick Vieira says Crystal Palace need to be "ruthless" in order to win games as his side prepare to face Norwich City in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Eagles secured a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory over Hartlepool last weekend, but have struggled for form in their recent league fixtures, losing at home to Liverpool and West Ham, and drawing at Brighton.

"Playing good football and creating chances is not enough," said Vieira. "We need to be more ruthless in front of goal."

Vieira cited Palace's impressive display against Norwich at Selhurst Park in December as a time when his team's performance clicked into place.

Vieira said: "What was really good was that we scored at a really important time - and the chances that we had, we scored the goals.

"We were clinical in front of goal and that is something we need to be more consistent with. We have had a lot of chances but haven't scored enough."