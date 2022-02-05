Everton v Brentford: Confirmed team news

Everton boss Frank Lampard makes five changes for his first game in charge.

Seamus Coleman, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Anthony Gordon, Allan and Michael Keane all come in.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure are injured.

The big news for Brentford sees first-choice keeper David Raya play for the first time since 24 October following injury.

Josh Dasilva is on the bench. He has not played since February 2021 because of a hip problem.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey,Andre Gomes, Allan, Mykolenko, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison. Subs:Kenny, Patterson, Mina, Townsend, Begovic, Iwobi, Tosun, Gbamin,Branthwaite.

Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen, Norgaard, Roerslev,Jensen, Janelt, Henry, Canos, Toney. Subs: Da Silva, Ghoddos,Onyeka, Baptiste, Oyegoke, Stevens, Fernandez, Young-Coombes,Lossl.