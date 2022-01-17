Spurs fans have their say on the January transfer window

Pauline Kenward: Where to begin? Our greatest need is surely for a truly creative midfielder. It's clear the squad needs strengthening generally, especially the defence. I hope Levy listens to Conte - I think it's vital to bring in at least a couple of players he wants this window. Who goes? Probably Tanguy and maybe Alli.

Tony Peach: Spurs need goals and midfield inspiration. I would sign Saint-Maximin from Newcastle and Ward-Prowse from Southampton. Also, if we are after Jessie Lingard it needs to be now, not in the summer. Winks and Dier must go, both liabilities. Kane needs to stay - no Kane no future.

Kevin Brooker: A lot of summer rumours, but we need reinforcements now. A midfield playmaker such as De Jong from Barca, a ready-to-go centre-back - De Ligt or Skriniar - and a decent right-back. Traore maybe?

