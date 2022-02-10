Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Steven Gerrard was explaining before last night’s game that he had spent some of the break working on new, alternative tactics and different styles of play. Whether any of them were discernible in the smoke of battle last night was hard to tell, but there was a clue in the first words of his radio interview afterwards:

“It was a great game, wasn’t it?”

“For the fans it was an incredible spectacle… it was a great game for the neutral.”

And for the coach? There was plenty for Gerrard to relish as the game hurtled past.

Philippe Coutinho looks like he is revelling in his football again, and the Villa fans are enjoying the thrills. Nobody is enjoying Coutinho’s presence more than Jacob Ramsey. The 20-year-old has emerged as the Sorcerer’s Apprentice, and despatched the two chances laid on for him by Coutinho without a trace of nerves. Ramsey suddenly finds himself in a football university, and is clearly downloading all the knowledge from his manager and new team-mate. Good for him.

Not so good was Villa’s unsteady defending. Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings had a particularly difficult time; Daniel James, as an unlikely central striker, was nimble and quick. With Raphinha and Jack Harrison threatening from the flanks, and Rodrigo in particular a major creative influence in midfield, Villa were frequently under stress.

Whether by design or because of the pressure applied by Leeds, Villa were stretched into unfamiliar shapes. The intensity of the game also put both teams under strain, and in the final quarter it seemed that every time the ball went out, there were prone players all over the landscape. Emi Buendia limped off, a further concern, and Konsa will now be suspended.

Gerrard was quite correct – it was an incredible spectacle – but his recent planning had a serious stress test, and he will no doubt have drawn some useful conclusions from it.