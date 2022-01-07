Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Port Vale have not played for almost a month because of Covid outbreaks, but like Swindon they are still at the top end of League Two.

I don't see an upset here either though. Brentford might rotate their squad but they only came up from the Championship a few months ago and most of their players will be ready for whatever Vale throw at them.

