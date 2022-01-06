Neves would be a 'very good signing' for United

Ruben Neves would be a "headline signing" for Ralf Rangnick if he moved to Old Trafford in January, according to the Guardian's Jamie Jackson.

Reports say United are determined to sign the Portugal midfielder this month and Jackson said he would be a welcome addition at the club.

He told the Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds: "I think he’s got two years left on his contract.

"On one hand, good luck to them trying to get him out of Wolves in January, but I would love to see him there.

"I don’t think we’ve seen a creative midfield player since Paul Scholes so that would be a very, very, very good signing.

"A bit like a headline signing in Ralf Rangnick’s interim tenure. They’ve got the money, but can they get a player like that out of Wolves?"

