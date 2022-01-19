Your Watford gossip round-up

We're past the midway point of the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the latest Watford transfer gossip to drop:

Watford are interested in signing Nantes midfielder Ludovic Blas, who has scored eight goals so far in Ligue 1 this season. (Star), external

The Hornets also have their eye on Sampdoria's Norway midfielder Morten Thorsby. (Gazetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic has confirmed a club made a move for him earlier in the transfer window, amid rumours linking the Croatia international with a switch to Watford. (Sky Sports), external

