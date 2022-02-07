Transfer news: United to battle with Chelsea for Rice

England midfielder Declan Rice will be the subject of a summer transfer fight between Manchester United and Chelsea. (Sky Sports), external

United have also joined Arsenal in being keen on Real Sociedad's 22-year-old striker Alexander Isak, with the Old Trafford club viewing the Sweden forward as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. (Football London), external

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have agreed a £12m fee with Flamengo for Andreas Pereira, the club in his homeland where the 26-year-old Brazilian is on loan. (Mirror), external

