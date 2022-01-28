Aston Villa have turned down a £30m bid from an unnamed Premier League club for Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz. Arsenal are considering making a move for the 23-year-old but are not thought to be the club who have had the offer knocked back. (Evening Standard), external

The Gunners' chase of Cody Gakpo, 22, will have to wait until at least the summer window as PSV Eindhoven have tied the Netherlands forward down to a contract extension. (Mail), external

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign United States goalkeeper Matt Turner, 27, from Major League Soccer side New England Revolution in the summer. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Elsewhere, Roma boss Jose Mourinho remains hopeful the Serie A side can sign midfielder Granit Xhaka, before the January transfer window closes. (Mail), external

