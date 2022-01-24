'Dyche and Burnley won't panic yet'

Manager Sean Dyche and Burnley won't panic about sitting bottom of the table, says former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly.

The Clarets are four points from safety with four games in hand and Kelly says their draw with Arsenal could prove vital.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, the ex-Tottenham right-back said: "The one thing about Burnley is that they have been here before.

"I don’t think Sean Dyche or the team panic, because they tend to be around this most of the time. I thought this year might be the one where they go and it looks inevitable, but they are creeping back up.

"Losing Chris Wood might galvanise them even more - that might be something that actually brings them together that they have lost a pivotal player. I know he’s not scoring loads of goals but is someone that was a main focal point for them.

"Sean Dyche is not going to worry and his words epitomise him when he said he will look at the table at the end of the season. That’s what they focus on."

Hear more reaction to Burnley's draw with Arsenal from 39'50 on BBC Sounds