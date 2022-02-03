Ralf Rangnick has outlined what he expects from Manchester United's full-backs heading into the second half of the season.

Speaking before Friday night's FA Cup fourth round match against Middlesbrough, the United interim boss said: "They have to be defenders and at the same time give as much input as they possibly can when we're in possession of the ball.

"They should be offensive full-backs, offensive defenders - and I think in the last couple of weeks we have improved in those areas.

"It will also be an important position for tomorrow's game because Middlesbrough will play with a back five, with very offensive wing-backs. It will be very important to play tactically to a high level.

"With regard to our own full-backs, as I said, I'm happy with the development that all those players have taken. This is what I want to see: offensive full-backs playing almost like wingers do and, at the same time, be modern defenders, winning one-on-one duels and switching sides from one side to another when we have to mark through."