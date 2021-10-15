Goalkeeper Ederson and forward Gabriel Jesus will miss Manchester City's Premier League game against Burnley on Saturday - and may not be available for City's Champions League tie in Belgium against Club Bruges on Tuesday.

Both players were involved in Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in the early hours of Friday morning, which Brazil won 4-1 to move closer to qualifying for next year's event in Qatar.

“They played in Brazil yesterday and cannot fly back,” said boss Pep Guardiola.

Asked if they will be available to travel to Bruges, Guardiola said: “Maybe, I don’t know yet.”

On a more positive note for City, Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko are both available against the Clarets after being sidelined before the international break.

City are third in the Premier League and also third in their Champions League group, with Club Bruges in second.