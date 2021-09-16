Man City v Southampton: Last time out

Manchester City host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

The Saints found themselves on the losing end of a seven-goal thriller in March 2021, with Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez starring in City's 5-2 victory.

Despite a strong start by Southampton, it was City who went in front when Phil Foden's saved shot fell to De Bruyne, who thumped the ball into the net.

Their lead was short-lived, however, as Aymeric Laporte fouled Jannik Vestergaard in the area, allowing James Ward-Prowse to equalise from the penalty spot.

But Pep Guardiola's side were 3-1 up at the break thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Mahrez - and the Algeria winger started the second half as he ended the first by firing home City's fourth.

Che Adams reduced the deficit once more, but De Bruyne had the final say when he burst clear from a Foden through-ball to complete the scoring.

It meant City were back to winning ways after losing to Manchester United in their previous match, moving 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.