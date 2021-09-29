Tottenham v Mura: Who makes your Spurs team?

Tottenham take on Slovenian side Mura in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, but who makes it into your starting XI?

Will Nuno Espirito Santo choose to rest some of his key players after Sunday's 3-1 defeat by Arsenal or will he go with his best team?

You can pick - and share on social media - your own starting line-up. You could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Spurs team to face Mura