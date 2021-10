Midfielder Harry Winks, 25, could switch to Everton from Tottenham in January in order to get more game time. (CaughtOffside), external

Meanwhile, Juventus have put a £25.4m price tag on 23-year-old United States midfielder Weston McKennie, who is being targeted by Spurs. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column