Brighton v Manchester City: Last time out

Brighton host Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Brighton came back from two goals down to beat the newly-crowned champions Manchester City 3-2 at Amex Stadium in their penultimate match of the 2020-21 season in May.

Ilkay Gundogan scored a second-minute opener but City were a man down after 10 minutes following a red card for Joao Cancelo.

Phil Foden's superb solo effort put the visitors 2-0 up - but Leandro Trossard gave Brighton hope before Adam Webster headed the hosts level and Dan Burn sent the home fans into raptures with the winner after 76 minutes.