Lively Bees provide late sting

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

This will go down as a missed opportunity for West Ham to stake a claim towards the top of the table, but Brentford once again demonstrated that they have the capacity to collect points in the Premier League.

Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney eclipsed the home attack, exhibiting the movement, pace and quality that has already stretched several established top-flight defences this season.

Had the visitors emerged with more than Mbeumo’s 20th-minute goal from the first period the hosts could have had few complaints.

Brentford were made to dig deep for their victory after the break with the Hammers in the ascendancy and seemingly on course for a point when Jarrod Bowen equalised.

However, Yoane Wissa’s dramatic added-time winner spoiled their fightback and underlined the resolve of Thomas Frank’s team.