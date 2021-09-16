BBC Sport

Man City 6-3 RB Leipzig: The pick of the stats

image source, Getty Images
Published

  • This was Manchester City’s highest scoring Champions League game (6-3), surpassing the eight goals in their 5-3 victory over Monaco in February 2017.

  • City have won 50 of their 91 Champions League games and they become the second-fastest team to reach 50 victories in the competition after Real Madrid in 2003 (50 wins in 88 games).

  • This was Pep Guardiola’s 300th match in charge of City (219 wins, 36 draws, 45 defeats), and his 750th game as a manager.