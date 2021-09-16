Man City 6-3 RB Leipzig: The pick of the stats
This was Manchester City’s highest scoring Champions League game (6-3), surpassing the eight goals in their 5-3 victory over Monaco in February 2017.
City have won 50 of their 91 Champions League games and they become the second-fastest team to reach 50 victories in the competition after Real Madrid in 2003 (50 wins in 88 games).
This was Pep Guardiola’s 300th match in charge of City (219 wins, 36 draws, 45 defeats), and his 750th game as a manager.