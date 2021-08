Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United are believed to be interested in signing Manchester United winger Daniel James.

The Wales international was close to joining Leeds in January 2019 before a move from Swansea City collapsed at the last minute.

Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien is also believed to be of interest to the Whites.

However, United head coach Marcelo Bielsa said after Sunday's draw at Burnley that it’s unlikely the club will add to the squad.