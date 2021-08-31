The inner workings of transfer deadline day deals
In late January 2008, Manchester City were suffering an injury crisis and needed a proven striker to see them through the second half of the season.
Benjani was in the best form of his career, having scored 12 goals in 23 games for Portsmouth. He was enjoying life at Fratton Park and had no thoughts of leaving until City made their interest clear the day before the deadline.
Pompey manager Harry Redknapp was eager to sign Jermain Defoe, so he accepted a £7.6 million offer for Benjani. The wheels were suddenly in motion but there were still several issues to resolve.
The Zimbabwean arrived in Manchester at 22:30 BST. Unable to carry out a medical in time, City submitted their paperwork to the Premier League despite concerns about a previous knee injury. Benjani's fate hung in the balance until five days later, when the move was finally confirmed.
Benjani:
I was thinking, 'Maybe it's for the next window, not this one.' Everyone wants to go to a bigger team, but the timing wasn't good. To want to go to another club, you need to think about it.
You need to be in the right frame of mind whereby you have the time to do everything. There wasn't enough time, so, at that point, I wasn't sure that I would move. I wasn't forcing the move. Either way, it was perfect for me.
There wasn't enough time for me to travel from Portsmouth. There were no flights, so I had to go to London. The flight was delayed. Sometimes you hear the story that I slept in the airport [and missed my flight] but how can you sleep when you're about to go and sign a deal?'
It's a nightmare to have a deal like that in the last minute. You're thinking, 'Is it going to happen?' You're watching the time. When you're racing against time it's stressful for both parties.