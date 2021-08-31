Albion sign Sima & loan to Stoke
Brighton have signed striker Abdallah Sima from Slavia Prague.
The 20-year-old will join Stoke City on loan for the season, with the move subject to international clearance.
He joins Albion on a four-year deal.
Technical director Dan Ashworth said: "Abdallah joins us after a really good season with Slavia Prague, last season, which saw him excel in their domestic league and the Europa League.
"However, it is important to remember he has had a very rapid rise, coming from Senegal to France, and he has only played one full season of professional football. It is essential we manage his development in the right way."