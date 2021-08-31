Brighton have signed striker Abdallah Sima from Slavia Prague.

The 20-year-old will join Stoke City on loan for the season, with the move subject to international clearance.

He joins Albion on a four-year deal.

Technical director Dan Ashworth said: "Abdallah joins us after a really good season with Slavia Prague, last season, which saw him excel in their domestic league and the Europa League.

"However, it is important to remember he has had a very rapid rise, coming from Senegal to France, and he has only played one full season of professional football. It is essential we manage his development in the right way."

Follow transfer deadline day live