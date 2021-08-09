Everton's summer ins and outs

Happy with Everton's summer transfer business so far? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes on 31 August?

Here's the full rundown of the Toffees' ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace), Asmir Begovic (AFC Bournemouth), Demarai Gray (Leverkusen)

Outs: Theo Walcott (Southampton), Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury, free), Joshua King (Watford), Yannick Bolasie (released), Muhamed Besic (released), Josh Bowler (released), Dennis Adeniran (released), Con Ouzounidis (released), Callum Connolly (released), Bobby Carroll (released), Daniel Lowey (released), Jack McIntyre (released), Dylan Thompson (released), Bernard (Sharjah), Beni Baningime (Hearts)

Track every transfer from across the Premier League and English Football League